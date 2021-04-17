France reports daily decline in COVID-19 patients in intensive care

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in France has fallen, the health ministry said on Saturday. Health ministry data showed that 5,877 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Saturday, 37 fewer than on Friday.

France has imposed a nationwide lockdown this month to try to stem its third wave of infections.

