Rama Medical College and Hospital in Hapur to be dedicated COVID-19 facility

The 440-bed Rama Medical College and Hospital in Hapur in Uttar Pradesh will be turned into a dedicated COVID-19 facility amid a surge in infections, an official said on Saturday.

The hospital will have 40 ICU beds and 20 beds with high dependency unit (HDU).

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said the state government has given permission to turn the hospital into a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 120 deaths, its largest one-day toll from the pandemic pushing the fatality count to 9,703, while 27,357 fresh COVID-19 cases raised the infection tally to 8,21,054, according to an official statement.

