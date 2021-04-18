Nagaland reports 32 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to

Nagaland on Saturday reported 32 fresh COVID-19 cases virus, raising the tally to 12,536, a health department official said.

''32 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur- 23, Mokokchung- 4, Kohima- 3, Phek- 2,'' Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

The caseload includes 12,102 people who have recovered from the disease and 167 active infections, he said.

The death toll in the state stood at 94.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,40,194 samples.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 1,13,473 people have been vaccinated till Friday.

