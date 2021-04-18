Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on April 17, up from 15 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 15 from 19 cases a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,499, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

