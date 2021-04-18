Left Menu

Delhi govt asks nursing homes, pvt hospitals to reserve 80 pc beds for COVID patients

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 15:04 IST
Delhi govt asks nursing homes, pvt hospitals to reserve 80 pc beds for COVID patients

The Delhi government on Sunday directed all nursing homes and private hospitals providing COVID-19-related treatment in the national capital to reserve at least 80 per cent of their ICU and ward bed capacity for coronavirus patients.

The order issued by the medical superintendent, nursing homes mentioned that the occupancy of ICU beds and ward beds for coronavirus patients in 115 private hospitals has reached ''almost 100 per cent and 90 per cent'' respectively.

''Therefore, to further augment bed capacity, all nursing homes and private hospitals providing COVID-related treatment are directed to reserve 80 per cent of their ICU beds and ward beds for the treatment of coronavirus patients,'' the order said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said around 25,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi and the positivity rate has increased to nearly 30 per cent in the last 24 hours.

He also said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital has sought the Centre's help in ensuring adequate beds and supply of oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

Less than 100 ICU beds are vacant in Delhi hospitals and the situation is worsening every moment, Kejriwal said.

The Centre should reserve at least 7,000 of the 10,000 beds in the hospitals run by it in Delhi as COVID beds and ensure immediate supply of oxygen, he said.

In the next two-three days, the Delhi government will come up with 6,000 beds at the Yamuna Sports Complex, Radha Swami Satsang Beas premises and in schools. It is also arranging high-flow oxygen beds for the patients, the chief minister added.

Of the 4,136 ICU beds reserved for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals, only 80 were vacant around 2 pm on Sunday, according to the city government's ''Delhi Corona'' mobile application.

Of the 17,588 COVID ward beds available in Delhi, 14,215 were occupied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Kozhikode witnesses stringent restrictions on Sunday

After the Kozhikode administration announced stringent restrictions on Sunday, the city witnessed strict adherence to the orders. The roads were seen as empty, and only a few people were seen on the roads as essential shops remained open un...

Centre should tell COVID vaccine orders placed for next 6 months, how vaccines will be distributed to states: Manmohan Singh to PM.

Centre should tell COVID vaccine orders placed for next 6 months, how vaccines will be distributed to states Manmohan Singh to PM....

Maha:3 killed, 8 injured in fire at chemical firm in Ratnagiri

Three people were killed and eight others injured after a fire broke out in a chemical company in Maharashtras Ratnagiri district on Sunday morning, police said.The incident took place around 9.30 am in the unit located in Lote MIDC Maharas...

Alfred Molina to return as de-aged Otto Octavius in 'Spider Man: No Way Home'

Actor Alfred Molina has revealed that is he set to reprise his role as the villainous Otto Octavius in Tom Holland-led Spider-Man No Way Home, for which he will be de-aged. Otto Octavius or Doctor Octavius is the tentacled villain in the su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021