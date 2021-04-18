Left Menu

France restricting travel from 4 countries to curb variants

France is imposing entry restrictions on travellers from four countries Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Brazil in hopes of keeping out especially contagious coronavirus variants, the government has announced.The restrictions include mandatory 10-day quarantines with police checks to ensure people arriving in France observe the requirement.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 18-04-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 19:57 IST
France restricting travel from 4 countries to curb variants
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

France is imposing entry restrictions on travellers from four countries — Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Brazil — in hopes of keeping out especially contagious coronavirus variants, the government has announced.

The restrictions include mandatory 10-day quarantines with police checks to ensure people arriving in France observe the requirement. Travellers from all four countries will be restricted to French nationals and their families, EU citizens and others with a permanent home in France.

France previously suspended all flights from Brazil. The suspension will be lifted next Saturday, after 10 days, and the new restrictions "progressively" put in place by then, the government said. The flight suspension for Brazil will be lifted followed by "drastic measures" for entering France from all four countries, plus the French territory of Guiana, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

The four countries "are the most dangerous in terms of the number of variants that exist and in the evolution of the pandemic in these countries," Le Drian said Saturday on the France 3 television station. The list of countries subject to tougher border checks could be extended, he said.

Under the new restrictions, travellers must provide an address for where they plan to observe the 10-day confinement period and police will make visits and fine those who are found in violation, the government said. Along with the mandatory quarantine, France is requiring more stringent testing for the coronavirus. Travellers must show proof of a negative PCR test taken less than 36 hours instead of 72 hours before they boarded a flight, or a negative antigen test less than 24 hours.

France has reported the deaths of 100,00 people in the COVID-19 pandemic. A variant first identified in England spread to continental Europe and is now responsible for about 80% of the virus cases in France, while the variants first seen in Brazil and South Africa make up less than 4% of French infections, Health Minister Olivier Veran said last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Science News Roundup: 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract; Scientists find only 3% of land area unblemished by humans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GMR, L&T, NHSRCL among 13 firms to show interest in Bijwasan railway station project

GMR, LT and NHSRCL are among the 13 firms that have shown interest in the redevelopment of a vacant land near the Bijwasan railway station in Delhi, the IRSDC said on Sunday.A total of 13 players participated in a pre-bid consultation condu...

Italy reports 251 coronavirus deaths, 12,694 new cases

Italy reported 251 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 310 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections edged down to 12,694 from 15,370.Italy has registered 116,927 deaths linked to COVID-19, t...

Neetu Singh puts out 'Mera Chotasa' moment with daughter Riddhima

Bollywood veteran star Neetu Singh, on Sunday treated fans to her priceless throwback picture with daughter Riddhima. The 62-year-old actor, who is one of the most active senior celebrities on social media, hopped on to her Instagram storie...

'Godzilla vs. Kong' Tops Box Office Again, Crosses $80 Million in the U.S.

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, April 18 Variety.com - Godzilla vs. Kong remained atop the domestic box office in its third weekend of release. The Legendary and Warner Bros movie added another 7.7 million, boosting its North American tally t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021