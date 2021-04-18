Britain records 10 COVID deaths in a day, lowest since September

Britain records 10 COVID deaths in a day, lowest since SeptemberReuters | London | Updated: 18-04-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 20:50 IST
Ten people died in Britain in the space of 24 hours after testing positive for COVID-19 within the previous 28 days, according to official data - the lowest number since Sept. 9, although reported deaths tend to fall at the weekend.
According to the data re, 32.849 million people had received the first dose of a vaccine, up from 32.693 million on Saturday, and 1,882 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, compared with 2,206 the previous day.
Also Read: Britain eyes twice weekly virus tests for all
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain