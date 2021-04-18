68 deaths, 4,957 fresh virus cases in Punjab

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 21:22 IST
Sixty-eight more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday as the health authorities reported another record daily spike of 4,957 cases, pushing the state’s infection tally to 3,00,038. On Saturday, the state had witnessed its highest daily increase of 4,498 cases. With 68 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, the death toll climbed to 7,902 in the state, according to a medical bulletin. Eleven deaths were reported in Amritsar, nine in Gurdaspur, seven in Patiala and six in Rupnagar. Mohali reported 880 cases, the maximum in the state, followed by 742 in Amritsar, 686 in Ludhiana, 445 in Jalandhar and 379 in Patiala. The number of active cases stands at 34,190. A total of 3,141 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 2,57,946, the bulletin said.

There are 48 critical patients who are on ventilator while 429 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 66,07,723 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, the Ludhiana district administration on Sunday declared Dugri’s Urban Estate, Phase 1 and 2, as containment zones in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases. Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the two areas will be sealed with effect from 9 pm on Sunday till further orders. Meanwhile, Chandigarh recorded its highest-single day spike of 625 cases, taking the infection tally to 33,934. On April 16, the city had reported 481 infections. Three more fatalities took the death toll to 413 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, according to a medical bulletin. The number of active cases was 3,625, it said.

A total of 411 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 29,896, the bulletin added. A total of 3,62,406 samples have been taken for testing so far, of which 3,27,401 tested negative while reports of 123 samples are awaited, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

