PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 22:31 IST
IFFCO seting up oxygen plant in Guj, to give it for free to hospitals

Cooperative fertiliser major IFFCO on Sunday said it is setting up a medical oxygen plant in Gujarat and will supply it for free to hospitals.

IFFCO will also put up three more plants across the country to help the nation in this pandemic period, it said.

''We at IFFCO, humbly share that on nation's service, IFFCO is putting up an Oxygen plant with capacity of 200 cubic meter per hour in its Kalol unit in Gujarat,'' IFFCO Managing Director and CEO U S Awasthi tweeted.

IFFCO will give free oxygen to hospital each cylinder of 46.7 litres, he said.

The proposed oxygen plant in Kalol will generate medical grade oxygen and fill 700 big D- type cylinders daily and also 300 medium B-size cylinders on demand, which will be supplied to all hospitals free, he added.

Awasthri said that IFFCO will fill up free of cost the oxygen cylinders for hospitals but they need to bring their own cylinders for refill.

A security deposit will be taken if cylinders taken from the IFFCO to avoid hoarding of oxygen, he added.

In view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, there is huge demand for oxygen for effective clinical treatment of COVID-19 patients. As a result, there are reports of shortage of medical oxygen in some parts of the country, especially in states of Maharashtra and Delhi.

