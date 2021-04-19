Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.

1:22 p.m.

Summer vacation in Bengal schools to start from April 20 in view of rising COVID-19 cases: Minister 12:58 p.m.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she has sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for additional vaccines and medicines in the wake of spiraling COVID-19 cases in the state.

12:58 p.m.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan are among the 10 states that account for 78.58 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said.

12:55 p.m.

Delhi CM announces six day lockdown in Delhi starting Monday night.

12:29 p.m.

Shortage of oxygen, ICU beds in Delhi. As city witnesses exponential rise in COVID cases, its health system under stress: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

12:20 p.m.

Delhi recorded around 23,500 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 11:52 a.m.

The Union Health Ministry announced that all claims of ''COVID warriors'' under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package will be settled till April 24 after which a fresh insurance policy for them will become effective.

10:33 a.m.

COVID-19: Delhi govt deploys officers to monitor procurement and supply of oxygen and Remdesivir drug amid shortage.

10:21 a.m.

Telangana reports 4,009 fresh COVID-19 infections, 14 deaths push toll to 1,838.

9:47 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases recorded at 19,29,329: Union Health Ministry. 9:46 a.m.

Single day rise of 2,73,810 COVID-19 infections, 1,619 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,50,61,919, death toll to 1,78,769: Government.

9:26 a.m.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 59 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 5,390, a health department official said on Monday.

8:53 a.m.

Struggling to contain the huge COVID-19 surge, Maharashtra has declared six states, including Delhi and the NCR region, as places of ''sensitive origin'' in a bid to stop the influx of other variants of coronavirus into the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)