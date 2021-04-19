Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 13:59 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.
1:22 p.m.
Summer vacation in Bengal schools to start from April 20 in view of rising COVID-19 cases: Minister 12:58 p.m.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she has sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for additional vaccines and medicines in the wake of spiraling COVID-19 cases in the state.
12:58 p.m.
Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan are among the 10 states that account for 78.58 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said.
12:55 p.m.
Delhi CM announces six day lockdown in Delhi starting Monday night.
12:29 p.m.
Shortage of oxygen, ICU beds in Delhi. As city witnesses exponential rise in COVID cases, its health system under stress: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
12:20 p.m.
Delhi recorded around 23,500 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 11:52 a.m.
The Union Health Ministry announced that all claims of ''COVID warriors'' under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package will be settled till April 24 after which a fresh insurance policy for them will become effective.
10:33 a.m.
COVID-19: Delhi govt deploys officers to monitor procurement and supply of oxygen and Remdesivir drug amid shortage.
10:21 a.m.
Telangana reports 4,009 fresh COVID-19 infections, 14 deaths push toll to 1,838.
9:47 a.m.
Active COVID-19 cases recorded at 19,29,329: Union Health Ministry. 9:46 a.m.
Single day rise of 2,73,810 COVID-19 infections, 1,619 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,50,61,919, death toll to 1,78,769: Government.
9:26 a.m.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 59 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 5,390, a health department official said on Monday.
8:53 a.m.
Struggling to contain the huge COVID-19 surge, Maharashtra has declared six states, including Delhi and the NCR region, as places of ''sensitive origin'' in a bid to stop the influx of other variants of coronavirus into the state.

