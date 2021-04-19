Left Menu

Over 1.22 crore people vaccinated in Maharashtra so far

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 15:32 IST
Over 1.22 crore people vaccinated in Maharashtra so far

A total of 1,22,83,050 people have so far received COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra, the state government said on Monday.

On Sunday, 1,27,079 beneficiaries received the jabs in 1,515 sessions, an official statement said.

So far, 10,67,486 health care workers have received their first dose of vaccine, it said, adding that 5,42,627 health care workers have got their second dose.

Similarly, 11,13,691 frontline workers have till now taken the first dose and 3,67,965 of them have been administered the second dose, it said.

So far, 87,86,940 aged above 45 have received their first dose and 4,04,341 have taken their second dose, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tottenham Hotspur sack manager Jose Mourinho

English club Tottenham Hotspur on Monday confirmed the sacking of its manager Jose Mourinho. The club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin, and Giovanni Cerra have been reli...

Tencent pledges $7.7 bln to support China poverty, environment initiatives

Chinese tech giant Tencent Monday pledged to invest 50 billion yuan 7.68 billion in environmental and social initiatives, a move that comes as Chinas internet heavyweights come under intense scrutiny from antitrust regulators. Tencent, Chin...

Mixed bag of results for AGS Event Duo Akhil Rabindra, Hugo Conde

The AGS Events Duo comprising Akhil Rabindra, the only Asian participating at the European GT4 Championship this year, and Hugo Conde faced tough tests at Monza, Italy in the European GT4 Championship on Sunday evening. The duo finished thi...

Soccer-Mourinho sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager

Jose Mourinho was sacked as manager of Tottenham Hotspur on Monday six days before the League Cup final.Tottenham confirmed in a statement that the Portuguese had left along with his coaching staff. The Club can today announce that Jose Mou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021