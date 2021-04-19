Bengal chief secy briefs Guv on COVID-19 situation

Bengal chief secy briefs Guv on COVID-19 situationPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 15:41 IST
West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay on Monday briefed Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the COVID-19 situation in the state, which has witnessed an alarming rise in infections over the past few weeks.
Dhankhar, following a meeting with Bandopadhyay and Health Secretary N S Nigam, said the Centre and the state government must act in tandem to combat ''this menace to humanity''.
''Impressed upon them to take all affirmative steps to secure full participation of people,'' Dhankhar said in a tweet.
West Bengal on Sunday registered its highest single- day spike of 8,419 fresh cases and at least 28 fatalities.
