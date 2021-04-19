Left Menu

HC orders week-long lockdown in Lucknow, Allahabad, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Gorakhpur

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to impose a week-long lockdown in Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur and Allahabad.A two-judge bench comprising justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar passed the order on a PIL on the condition of quarantine centres in the state and treatment of coronavirus patients.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:47 IST
A two-judge bench comprising justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar passed the order on a PIL on the condition of quarantine centres in the state and treatment of coronavirus patients. ''We are of the considered view that in given scenario of present time if people are restrained from going outside their homes for a week in the first instance, the current chain of spread of COVID infection can be broken and this will also give some respite to the frontline medical and health workers.'' the bench observed.

It said, ''Accordingly, we are passing the directions in respect of cities of Prayagraj (Allahabad), Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur and we direct the government to strictly enforce them forthwith.'' ''All establishments be it government or private, except financial institutions and financial departments, medical and health services, industrial and scientific establishments, essential services including municipal functions, and public transport, shall remain closed till 26th April, 2021. The judiciary will, however, function on its own discretion,'' the bench said. The state has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks and the government had taken multiple steps including night curfews to contain the outbreak.

