UKD: AIIMS OPD closed due to rising COVID cases

The outpatient department (OPD) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here was closed on Monday amid rising COVID-19 cases, official sources said. The decision to temporarily close the OPD has been taken in view of the second wave of coronavirus, they said. There are 200 beds for COVID patients at the hospital at present which can be increased to 500 if required, they added.

