Govt trying to use coronavirus as excuse to quell protest against agri laws, allege farmer leaders
We will not let it happen, farmer leader Yogendra Yadav alleged during a press conference at Delhis Singhu border.He said, The governments hypocrisy on coronavirus has been exposed. Another leader said the farmers protest sites at Delhis border have not reported coronavirus cases in large numbers so far.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:28 IST
Farmer unions protesting the Centre's three contentious farm laws at Delhi's borders alleged on Monday the government was trying to ''use coronavirus as an excuse to quell their agitation''.
The Sunyukta Kisan Morcha, a joint forum of farmer unions, also said the date for their proposed march to Parliament is yet to be decided.
''The government is trying to use coronavirus as an excuse to quell farmers' protest. They used the same trick last year. We will not let it happen,'' farmer leader Yogendra Yadav alleged during a press conference at Delhi's Singhu border.
He said, ''The government's hypocrisy on coronavirus has been exposed. Ministers and leaders have been holding election rallies. They have no right to question others.'' Yadav said immunisation camps were being set up at all farmer protest sites for those willing to take the vaccine jabs. Oxymeters and ambulances are being arranged, health facilities are being ramped up, he said.
An an awareness campaign will be conducted to encourage farmers to weak mask and a pamphlet on measures to keep virus at bay will be distributed, Yadav said. Another leader said the farmers protest sites at Delhi's border have not reported ''coronavirus cases in large numbers'' so far. ''These are open, well ventilated spaces. These protest sites are not COVID-19 hotspots,'' he said.
