Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad, Apr 19 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19 an official release from Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said on Monday.

''Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19.

He has mild symptoms.

He has been advised isolation and is staying at his farmhouse.

A team of doctors is monitoring his health,'' Somesh Kumar said in a release.

On April 14, the Chief Minister had addressed a massive election rally at Halia in Nalgonda District, about 140 km from here for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, which went for the polls on April 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)