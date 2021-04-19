Left Menu

WHO panel against requiring vaccination proof for travel - statement

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:13 IST
WHO panel against requiring vaccination proof for travel - statement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization's Emergency Committee recommended on Monday that proof of vaccination not be required as a condition of international travel, maintaining its stance on the issue under growing debate.

The independent experts, in a statement issued after meeting last Thursday, cited limited evidence on whether vaccination against COVID-19 reduces people's ability to transmit the virus and "the persistent inequity in global vaccine distribution".

States should recognise that requiring proof of vaccination deepens inequities and promotes unequal freedom of movement, the panel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi announces lockdown till Apr 26; Kejriwal says necessary to tackle rapid surge of COVID cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown in the national capital from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 and said it was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the citys health system was s...

2006 Mumbai train blasts convict dies of COVID-19 in Nagpur

A death row convict in the 2006 Mumbai train bombings case, who was lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail, died due to coronavirus at a government hospital in the early hours of Monday, a prison official said.Kamal Ahamed Ansari 50, originally ...

Soccer-Final decision on three Euro 2020 host cities to be taken on April 23

UEFA will take a final call on the status of Munich, Bilbao and Dublin as host cities for the 2020 European Championship on Friday after the venues could not guarantee spectator attendance, European soccers governing body said on Monday. Ea...

Delegate: Progress in Iran nuclear talks but end ''far away''

High-level talks in Vienna aimed at bringing the United States back into the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran are moving ahead with experts working on drafting proposals this week, but a solution remains far away, Russias delegate said Monday.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021