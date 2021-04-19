Left Menu

Nagaland governor urges Church leaders for advising people to follow COVID protocols

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:20 IST
Amid surging COVID-19 infections in Christian majority Nagaland, Governor R N Ravi on Monday requested Church leaders to influence people to follow coronavirus protocols.

Thirteen more people tested positive for the infection on Monday, taking the state's caseload to 12,568.

Ravi said that Church leaders have moral and spiritual authority and influence over people and urged them to use that capital to save the citizens of the state from the pandemic by making people more aware of the challenges of the disease and the need for strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The governor made the appeal during a meeting with Church leaders of various denominations of the state on the COVID-19 pandemic at Raj Bhavan in Kohima.

The governor also expressed concern over the reluctance of people to inoculate themselves against COVID-19 because of some rumours.

He requested the Church leaders to encourage the eligible people to take the vaccine as the current ratio of vaccination in the state is one of the lowest in the country.

Altogether1,15,392 people were vaccinated in Nagaland till Sunday, State Immunization Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.

They included 42,634 frontline workers, 13,353 healthcare professionals and 31,036 senior citizens.

Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet said, ''13 positive cases of COVID-19 reported today. 12 in Dimapur, 1 in Kohima.'' Nagaland currently has 189 active cases while 12,110 people have recovered from the disease so far. The death toll remained unchanged at 94, a health department official said.

Besides, 175 other patients have migrated to other states.

The state did not report any recovery for the third consecutive day bringing down the recovery rate to 96.35 per cent. It was 97.98 per cent on March 19, said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Altogether 1,40,601 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state till date, he said.

