Turkey reports 55,149 new coronavirus cases, 341 more deaths -Health ministry

Turkey reports 55,149 new coronavirus cases, 341 more deaths -Health ministryReuters | Ankara | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:20 IST
Turkey recorded 55,149 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed on Monday, down from a record of more than 63,000 cases reported on Friday.
The data also showed 341 people died due to COVID-19 in the same period, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 36,267.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
