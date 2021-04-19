Turkey reports 55,149 new coronavirus cases, 341 more deaths -Health ministry

Turkey recorded 55,149 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed on Monday, down from a record of more than 63,000 cases reported on Friday.

The data also showed 341 people died due to COVID-19 in the same period, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 36,267.

