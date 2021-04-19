Left Menu

Belgian Olympians get priority vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:25 IST
Belgian Olympians get priority vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

Belgian Olympians traveling to Japan for the Tokyo Games were promised priority treatment for COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

The Belgian Olympic Committee said its 177 Olympic and 55 Paralympic athletes will get vaccine shots while most of the adult population of their age must still wait.

The Olympics are set to open on July 23.

“Because of the small group of athletes, the decision will have as good as no impact on the overall vaccination campaign,” the committee said in a statement.

