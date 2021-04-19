Left Menu

Ireland registers three cases of Indian COVID-19 variant

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:43 IST
Ireland registers three cases of Indian COVID-19 variant
Representative Image

Ireland has registered its first three cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India, a senior health official said on Monday.

Cillian De Gascun, the head of Ireland's national virus laboratory, told journalists at least two of the cases were related to travel.

He said the variant was still classified as a "variant of interest" rather than a "variant of concern."

