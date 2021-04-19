Over 12.69 crore coronavirus vaccine doses administered so far: Health Ministry

India has administered more than 12.69 crore coronavirus vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries till Monday evening, the Union Health Ministry said.

Total 73,600 COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were operational on Monday, the highest so far, it said, adding that on an average 45,000 CVCs were functional on any given day earlier. Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries, the ministry said in a statement.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 12,69,56,032, according to a provisional report till 8 pm on Monday.

The beneficiaries include 91,69,353 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 57,66,012 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,14,21,780 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 56,64,213 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

On the 94th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on Monday, a total of 31,03,474 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm -- 21,67,374 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 9,36,100 for the second dose.

Phase-I of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, prioritizing protection for healthcare workers and frontline workers.

The phase-II was initiated from March 1, focusing on protecting most vulnerable i.e. all people above 45 years of age.

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the central government said on Monday as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)