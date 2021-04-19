Left Menu

Over 12.69 crore coronavirus vaccine doses administered so far: Health Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 23:58 IST
Over 12.69 crore coronavirus vaccine doses administered so far: Health Ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India has administered more than 12.69 crore coronavirus vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries till Monday evening, the Union Health Ministry said.

Total 73,600 COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were operational on Monday, the highest so far, it said, adding that on an average 45,000 CVCs were functional on any given day earlier. Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries, the ministry said in a statement.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 12,69,56,032, according to a provisional report till 8 pm on Monday.

The beneficiaries include 91,69,353 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 57,66,012 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,14,21,780 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 56,64,213 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

On the 94th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on Monday, a total of 31,03,474 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm -- 21,67,374 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 9,36,100 for the second dose.

Phase-I of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, prioritizing protection for healthcare workers and frontline workers.

The phase-II was initiated from March 1, focusing on protecting most vulnerable i.e. all people above 45 years of age.

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the central government said on Monday as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP panchayat polls: Over 70 pc turnout till 6 pm

Over 70 per cent polling was recorded till 6 pm on Monday during the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls in 20 districts, where 3.48 lakh candidates are in the fray for over 2.23 lakh posts. Of the 20 districts, polling detail...

Odisha extends weekend shutdown to all urban areas from Apr 24

Modifying its earlier order, the Odisha government on Monday extended the weekend shutdown to all urban areas of the state with effect from April 24 in view of the unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases.The April 15 order had announced impos...

Russian air force kills up to 200 militants in Syria -Ifx

The Russian air force has hit militants base northeast of Palmyra in Syria, killing up to 200 militants, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Defence Ministry.It said the Russian planes also destroyed ammunition, cars and com...

U.S. Treasury names green financier to climate 'czar' post, disappointing activists

The U.S. Treasury on Monday named climate change financial adviser John Morton to head the departments new climate hub, disappointing activists who had sought a strong regulator to push financial institutions toward green investments. John ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021