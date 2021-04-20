Left Menu

Maha: 5,900 vials of Remdesivir distributed in Pune district

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-04-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 00:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pune, Apr 19 (PTI)A total of 5,900 vials of Remdesivir injection were received and distributed among more than 500 hospitals in Pune district on Monday, FDA officials said.

In view of the shortage of the anti-viral drug, which is in great demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a control room has been set up for its distribution in Pune district.

''A total of 18 flying squads for rural as well as urban areas have been formed to prevent black marketing of the drug. Today, we received 5,900 vials of the drug and distributed them among 511 hospitals through stockists,'' a senior Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official said.

The hospitals have been directed by the state health department to use Remdesivir only for the needy patients, he added.

