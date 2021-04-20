Left Menu

Rajasthan CM reviews pandemic situation

Gehlot asked police officials to make sure that there is no one in public place without masks.Health Minster Raghu Sharma said that nearly 12,000 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan on Monday which shows the seriousness of the situation.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-04-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 00:34 IST
Rajasthan CM reviews pandemic situation
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed officials to ensure that people comply with the restrictions imposed across the state to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Chairing a review meeting on Monday night through video conference, Gehlot said that the restrictions were imposed with the aim to break the chain of infections.

He said that the government was compelled to take the strict step for controlling the rapidly spreading infection.

The Rajasthan government has ordered the closure of offices and markets from Monday to May 3.

Called the "Jan Anushasan Pakhwada'' (public discipline fortnight), only shops and offices providing essential services will open during the 15-day period.

The chief minister reviewed the availability of oxygen, medicines, ventilators, ICU and oxygen beds in hospitals and issued necessary directions. He said that wearing face mask is very important to stay safe from the infection. Gehlot asked police officials to make sure that there is no one in public place without masks.

Health Minster Raghu Sharma said that nearly 12,000 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan on Monday which shows the seriousness of the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP panchayat polls: Over 70 pc turnout till 6 pm

Over 70 per cent polling was recorded till 6 pm on Monday during the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls in 20 districts, where 3.48 lakh candidates are in the fray for over 2.23 lakh posts. Of the 20 districts, polling detail...

Odisha extends weekend shutdown to all urban areas from Apr 24

Modifying its earlier order, the Odisha government on Monday extended the weekend shutdown to all urban areas of the state with effect from April 24 in view of the unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases.The April 15 order had announced impos...

Russian air force kills up to 200 militants in Syria -Ifx

The Russian air force has hit militants base northeast of Palmyra in Syria, killing up to 200 militants, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Defence Ministry.It said the Russian planes also destroyed ammunition, cars and com...

U.S. Treasury names green financier to climate 'czar' post, disappointing activists

The U.S. Treasury on Monday named climate change financial adviser John Morton to head the departments new climate hub, disappointing activists who had sought a strong regulator to push financial institutions toward green investments. John ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021