Rajasthan govt issues directions for holding vaccination camps for people above 45 yrs

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:01 IST
The Rajasthan Health Department has directed district collectors to hold COVID-19 vaccination camps for people above 45 years in highly infected areas in the state.

Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan wrote a letter to district collectors on Monday directing them to run vaccination campaigns for those above 45 years who have not been administered vaccines so far in the virus affected areas. He asked the officials to cover people like bank employees, industrial workers, grocery and ration dealers, vegetable vendors, medical store operators and their staffers, street vendors, milk vendors, mediapersons, hawkers and employees of various departments who are performing COVID management related duties.

