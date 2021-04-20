Left Menu

Army converting its hospital in Delhi to exclusive COVID-19 facility for armed forces personnel, veterans

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:23 IST
Army converting its hospital in Delhi to exclusive COVID-19 facility for armed forces personnel, veterans
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Indian Army on Tuesday said it is converting its base hospital in Delhi to an exclusive COVID-19 facility for armed forces personnel as well as veterans.

This facility will be available for COVID-19 patients from Thursday, it said on Twitter.

The Army said on Twitter, ''Base Hospital Delhi Cantt BHDC is being converted into an exclusive COVID-19 facility for Indian armed forces and veterans with effect from April 22, 2021.'' ''All OPDs (outpatient department) will shift and function at Army Hospital Research and Referral (AHRR) with effect from April 22,'' it added.

Moreover, the Army said an online tri-service teleconsultation service called ''SeHAT OPD'' is functional right now for veterans, armed forces personnel as well as their dependents.

''For ailments and prescriptions for continuation of medications log in to http:ehatopd.in,'' it added.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 1,80,530 with a record 1,761 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

SC stays HC order directing UP govt to impose strict restrictions in 5 cities

The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed the Allahabad High Court order directing the Uttar Pradesh government to impose strict restrictions till April 26 in five cities due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde p...

Swedes under 65 to be given alternative to AstraZeneca vaccine for second dose

Swedes under 65 vaccinated with one shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be given a different vaccine for the second dose, the Swedish Health Agency said on Tuesday.Sweden paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March after re...

Cabinet approves MoU between India, Bangladesh to increase cooperation in trade remedies

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its ex post facto approval to a Memorandum of Understanding MoU between Indias Director General of Trade Remedies and the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission to increase cooperation in the area of trade ...

SA hoping to inoculate 46.2 million people by March 2022

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, says the government is hoping to inoculate 46.2 million South Africans by March 2022.However, this is provided the country receives the millions of vaccines that the nation has secured from drug makers. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021