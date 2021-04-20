Left Menu

Odisha reports record 4,761 new COVID-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:52 IST
Odisha reports record 4,761 new COVID-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Odisha's COVID-19 tally soared to 3,77,464 on Tuesday as the state registered its highest single-day spike of 4,761 new cases, while five fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,953, a health official said.

As many as 2,785 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,976 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 820, followed by the Chhattisgarh-bordering districts of Sundergarh (673) and Nuapada (534), he said.

Nuapada reported three fatalities, while Keonjhar and Rayagada registered one death each. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha now has 27,821 active cases, which is 7.3 per cent of the state's caseload, while 3,47,637 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 92 per cent.

Odisha has thus far tested over 96.68 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 32,349 on Monday, while the state's positivity rate stands at 3.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, health officials said that 23 Kumbh Mela returnees, including 13 from Cuttack and 10 from Rayagada, are among the new patients and have been kept in isolation.

Dr Ajay Parida, Director of the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar, said coronavirus transmission from neighbouring Chhattisgarh is one of the major reasons behind the surge in infections in Odisha.

''People residing in the 10 bordering districts of Odisha frequently visit Chhattisgarh where an average of 14,000 fresh cases is being reported. The infection is getting transmitted to Odisha.

''This apart, people from other COVID hotspot states are also returning to Odisha, causing a rise in fresh cases,'' he said.

ILS, Bhubaneswar, is doing genome sequencing of the coronavirus.

The state neither has any coronavirus mutants like those found in Brazil and South Africa or Punjab or Maharashtra, he said.

''Odisha has a negligible 3-4 percent of double mutation which is mainly the UK variant,'' Parida said.

He said more genome sequencing, however, is being done to ascertain the type of strain responsible for the alarming surge in fresh cases in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand announces lockdown from April 22 to 29, essential services exempted

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Jharkhand government on Tuesday announced a lockdown in the state from April 22 to April 29 with some exemptions. During the lockdown, essential services will continue. Religious places will remain open...

Enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour, plan response in advance for next 3 weeks: Centre to UTs

The Centre on Tuesday advised all union territories to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour along with restrictions on movement and large gatherings, an official statement said.The UTs were also asked to ramp up testing ...

Migrants fear 2020 replay, say may run out of work and resources if lockdown extended

Geeta Kumari, a migrant daily wager from Nepal, fears that the six-day-long lockdown in Delhi might turn to be a repeat of last year and her family will run out of work and resources soon.Waiting with her family at the Kaushambi Bus depot, ...

ANALYSIS-Friendly fire threatens ex-PMs' bid to rebuild Italy centre-left

Giuseppe Conte, the new head of Italys 5-Star Movement, and Enrico Letta, who has just taken charge of the Democratic Party PD, want to join forces to rebuild the countrys fractured centre-left.Their problem will be taking their reluctant p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021