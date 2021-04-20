COVID-19 situation in Palghar could get precarious: Minister

People must follow COVID-19 norms stringently and avoid going to markets regularly to stem the outbreak as the situation in Palghar could turn precarious in two weeks if the current rise in cases continued, Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse said on Tuesday.

As on Tuesday morning, Palghar has a COVID-19 caseload of 68,795, including 1,348 deaths.

Bhuse, who is guardian minister of the district, reviewed the situation here, speaking to administrative and health officials on the infrastructure in place to combat the surge, as well as the availability of medicines like Remdesivir and items like medical oxygen, ventilators.

''Make vegetable purchases etc once in two to three days. Avoid going to the markets regularly as it would break the chain and contain the spread of the virus,'' Bhuse told reporters here.

''If the cases continue to rise this way, then in two weeks the situation may get precarious as hospitals will overflow with patients. People must take the issue seriously and adhere to COVID-19 norms strictly,'' the minister said.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government announced that grocery, vegetable and food shops etc will remain open only between 7am to 11am till May 1.

