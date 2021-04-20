Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:00 IST
UP: Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing mask, Rs 10,000 for repeat offence
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A fine of Rs 1,000 will be levied form people not wearing a mask or face cover in Uttar Pradesh and repeat offenders will be charged Rs 10,000, according to an official order.

Amid spiralling cases of COVID-19 and high number of deaths, the Uttar Pradesh government amended the Epidemic Act, 2020, to impose the heavy fine.

According to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, if a person is caught not wearing a mask, handkerchief, 'gamchha' or 'dupatta' in public places or outside the house, then a fine of Rs 1,000 will be levied.

If caught second time, then a fine of Rs 10,000 will be levied, it stated.

A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for spitting in public places, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

