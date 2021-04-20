12 more COVID deaths in HP, toll surpasses 1,200-mark

Shimla, Apr 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh reported 12 more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,202, while the infection count reached 78,828 on Tuesday with 758 fresh cases, an official said.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 303 in Shimla, followed by 276 in Kangra, 146 in Mandi, 92 in Una, 89 in Kullu, 82 in Solan, 57 in Hamirpur, 55 in Chamba, 44 in Sirmaur, 28 in Bilaspur, 17 in Kinnaur and 13 in Lahaul-Spiti, the hill state's Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said, citing data updated till 2 PM on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 9,717, Jindal said.

On the bright side, 810 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, he added.

