16 more COVID-19 deaths in HP, toll climbs to 1,206; 1,340 new cases reported

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-04-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 20:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh reported 16 more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 1,206, while the infection count reached 79,410 with 1,340 fresh cases.

The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 303 in Shimla, 277 in Kangra, 147 in Mandi, 92 in Una, 89 in Kullu, 82 in Solan, 58 in Hamirpur, 55 in Chamba, 45 in Sirmaur, 28 in Bilaspur, 17 in Kinnaur and 13 in Lahaul-Spiti, the hill state's Special Health Secretary, Nipun Jindal, said, citing data updated till 7 pm.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 10,027 now, Jindal said.

Also, 1,078 patients recovered from the disease in a span of 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 68,150 so far, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

