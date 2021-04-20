More than 33 million Britons have received first COVID vaccine dose

A total of 33,032,120 Britons have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with more than 10 million people having been given both doses, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

A further 33 deaths within 28 days of a positive test and an additional 2,524 cases were also reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)