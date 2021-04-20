More than 33 million Britons have received first COVID vaccine dose

More than 33 million Britons have received first COVID vaccine doseReuters | London | Updated: 20-04-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 20:37 IST
A total of 33,032,120 Britons have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with more than 10 million people having been given both doses, according to official figures released on Tuesday.
A further 33 deaths within 28 days of a positive test and an additional 2,524 cases were also reported.
