PTI | Indore | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:28 IST
MP: COVID-19 victim cremated as wife gives consent from China

The body of a 40-year-old man who died of COVID-19 in Indore in Madhya Pradesh was cremated after 24 hours on Tuesday as his family was in China, an official said.

The last rites were carried out by a volunteer after consent was taken from the deceased's wife, who attended it through video-call from China, Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Choubey told PTI.

The man, who worked in a bank in China, contracted the infection while taking care of an unwell relative here, and died at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences here on Monday, the additional SP said.

The consent letter for the last rites was obtained online from his wife and a local social worker, Yash Parasher, consigned the body to flames, the official added.

Parashar said the man's wife attended the last rites through video-call.

Video clips of the last rites later went viral on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

