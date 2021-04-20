COVID-19: Over 1.26 cr vaccinated in Maharashtra so far

Over 1.26 crore people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra so far, an official said on Tuesday.

Data released by the state government revealed that 3,56,124 people were vaccinated on Monday, which included 4,130 health care workers who received the first dose and 6,876 who were administered the second dose.

A total of 19,298 frontline workers received their first dose and 9,767 received the second dose on Monday, it added.

It said 2,38,191 people above 45 years of age received their first dose and 77,862 got the second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 on Monday.

So far, the state has given 90,44,056 people in the 45 plus age group the first dose and the second dose to 4,82,880, while the first and second dose figures among health care workers was 10,71,936 and 5,49,543 respectively, the release said.

Similarly, the first dose has been administered to 11,33,756 frontline workers, while 3,77,783 have got the second dose so far, it said.

The total number of people who have been covered in the vaccination drive in the state is 1,26,59,954, the release informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)