Mathura to add 500 oxygen beds amid surge in COVID cases

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 20-04-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 23:17 IST
The Mathura district administration has decided to increase 500 oxygen beds within a week in view of the recent surge in novel coronavirus cases, officials said on Tuesday.

''So far over 500 oxygen beds and almost equal number of general beds are available in Mathura,'' District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said.

He asserted that there is no dearth of hospital beds in the district and the administration is working on a plan to increase the number of oxygen beds.

While in K D Medical College 600 beds, including 80 oxygen beds, are available, in K M Medical College, 220 beds, including 105 oxygen beds are available, the DM said. He said 220 oxygen beds are available in private hospital Nayati and another 100 in Ram Krishna Hospital Vrindavan 100.

