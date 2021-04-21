Left Menu

J&J to cooperate in study of rare clots linked to COVID-19 vaccine, German scientist says

A German scientist studying extremely rare blood clots linked to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine said on Tuesday Johnson & Johnson has agreed to work with him on the research after similar serious side effects emerged in recipients of its shot.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 03:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 03:15 IST
J&J to cooperate in study of rare clots linked to COVID-19 vaccine, German scientist says
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

A German scientist studying extremely rare blood clots linked to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine said on Tuesday Johnson & Johnson has agreed to work with him on the research after similar serious side effects emerged in recipients of its shot. Andreas Greinacher, a transfusion medicine expert at Greifswald University, announced the collaboration after the European Medicines Agency said it would add a label to J&J's vaccine warning of unusual blood clots with low platelet counts. AstraZeneca's shot has a similar warning.

As with AstraZeneca, the EMA said benefits of getting J&J's shot still outweigh the clotting risk, a position Greinacher backs, too. Greinacher, who on Tuesday released a new paper https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-440461/v1 offering a potential explanation for the complications, wants J&J vaccine samples to study in his lab. Since mid-March his team has been analyzing specimens from people who suffered clots after getting AstraZeneca's shot.

"We agreed today with (J&J) that we will work together," Greinacher said during a news conference. "My biggest need, which I've expressed to the company, is I would like to get access to the vaccine, because the J&J vaccine is not available in Germany." Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The EMA said on Tuesday it suspects the vaccine may trigger an unwanted immune response, but safety committee chairwoman Sabine Straus said it has not identified specific risk factors. "It would be very helpful if we know beforehand, whether it might be some kind of genetic disorder, or something else in the blood vessels," Straus told reporters.

Greinacher does not believe such a prognostic test is likely, based on experience with a similar disorder called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia that has defied efforts to identify why some people may be predisposed to the serious condition. "We even completely gene-sequenced 3,000 of these patients, and we couldn't find a genetic predisposition," he said.

In Greinacher's new, not yet peer-reviewed, paper he suggests the technology behind AstraZeneca's shot, some of its ingredients and the powerful immune reaction it induces, may contribute to a cascade of events that overpowers numerous mechanisms that normally keep the human immune system under control. Health regulators and scientists are exploring whether the clotting problem may affect the whole class of so-called viral vector vaccines, which EMA's Straus said was possible while noting differences in the two shots.

Both the AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines use a common cold virus, albeit different ones, to ferry instructions to cells to produce an immune response. J&J's shot uses a human adenovirus, while AstraZeneca uses a chimpanzee adenovirus. "Individuals are different, and only if by coincidence, nine or 10 weaknesses are coming together, then we have a (problem)," Greinacher said. "Otherwise, our in-built security systems block it, and keep us safe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate confirms Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly confirmed President Joe Bidens nominee, Lisa Monaco, as deputy attorney general, the No. 2 position at the Justice Department. Monaco, approved by a vote of 98-2, will oversee a vast portfolio encom...

Soccer-English teams quit Super League project

Englands Premier League teams withdrew from the European Super League on Tuesday leaving the project in tatters just 48 hours after it was launched.Manchester City were the first to leave followed by Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal an...

Turkey replaces trade minister -Official Gazette

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed Mehmet Mus as his new trade minister, according to a presidential decree published on the Official Gazette on Wednesday.Ruhsar Pekcan was removed from the post, the decree said. It did not provide ...

QUOTES-'Justice' but still 'a long way to go': Reaction to Chauvin conviction

A jury on Tuesday convicted former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin of murder in the arrest of George Floyd, a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcements treatment of Black Americans.Her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021