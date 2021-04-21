Left Menu

New Zealand to consolidate healthcare into national service

Some describe the system as a postcode lottery of different treatment depending on where people live.Health Minister Andrew Little said that over three years, the district boards will be replaced by a single new body called Health New Zealand.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 21-04-2021 08:24 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 08:24 IST
New Zealand to consolidate healthcare into national service

New Zealand announced Wednesday it will consolidate its fragmented healthcare system into a national service similar to the one revered by many in Britain.

New Zealand's government-run system is currently divided into 20 district health boards, each with their own budget. Some describe the system as a “postcode lottery” of different treatment depending on where people live.

Health Minister Andrew Little said that over three years, the district boards will be replaced by a single new body called Health New Zealand. He promised an increased focus on public health and treating people early so they don't end up in hospitals.

He said the coronavirus pandemic had forced the system into a rare and welcomed collaboration but it wasn't how it usually worked.

The overhaul also includes a new Indigenous Maori Health Authority. “Our system has become overly complex. It is far too complicated for a small nation,” Little said. “We simply do not need 20 different sets of decision-makers.'' The extent of the overhaul came as a surprise to many and went beyond the recommendations of a review panel. It was cautiously welcomed by several groups representing doctors and healthcare workers.

But opposition health spokesman Dr. Shane Reti said the restructure was “reckless” and would see regions and small communities lose their voices. He said the government had an ideology of centralised control.

“Health New Zealand will likely end up as just another bureaucracy that governments will have to fund, instead of investing the money where it's needed most,'' Reti said.

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said a new public health agency would mean experts would be better-placed to fight future pandemics and could focus more strategically on problems like diabetes, cancer and heart disease.

And Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare said the new Maori Health Authority would allow more control for Maori, who suffer worse health on average than other New Zealanders.

The New Zealand health system is government subsidised but patients still need to pay a portion of the cost when visiting the doctor or accessing many other services. More than one-third of adults opt to pay for the additional benefits offered by private health insurers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 24,884 -RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 24,884 to 3,188,192, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.The reported death toll rose by 331 to 80,634, the tally showed. ...

Ohio police kill teenaged Black girl, say media, family

Police in Columbus, Ohio, shot a Black 16-year-old girl to death on Tuesday after confronting her while responding to a report of a person armed with a knife, according to the mayor, the youngsters family and media. The Columbus Dispatch re...

Crowds react with joy, wariness to verdict in Floyd's death

London Williams stood in Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., moments before the verdict was read in George Floyds murder trial Tuesday, wondering how he would cope if the white police officer who killed the Black man was acquitted...

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Eric Kripke-developed satirical superhero series The Boys has been renewed for Season 3, and also a spin-off series is under development. Ever since The Boys Season 2 dropped its last episode on October 9, 2020, on Amazon Prime, the series ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021