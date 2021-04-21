Left Menu

Tourist spots to be shut, night curfew extended by 1 hour in Andamans

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 21-04-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 10:21 IST
Tourist spots to be shut, night curfew extended by 1 hour in Andamans

Tourist spots and cinema halls will be shut for one month from April 22 and night curfew will be extended by one hour with immediate effect in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as the archipelago is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, a notification said on Wednesday.

The restrictions were necessitated as a large number of cases are being detected among tourists coming from the mainland, some of whom have been found to be tampering with COVID test reports, for which FIRs have been registered against them, it said.

Members of the Great Andamanese tribe employed in the administration in Port Blair will be granted special leave to return to their hometowns after they test negative for COVID- 19, the notification said.

It said that the existing night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be revised to 9 pm to 5 am with immediate effect.

Activities attracting large gatherings like light and sound shows at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island and Cellular Jail will remain suspended and beaches in all the three districts will remain out of bounds for visitors for four weeks from April 22.

Authorities at supermarkets and shopping malls have been advised to regulate the entry of people and ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, it said.

The notification urged the police to take strict action against those not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.

The Union territory's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,466 on Wednesday as 45 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The archipelago now has 159 active cases, while 5,243 people have recovered from the disease and 64 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Japans government is considering a state of emergency for Tokyo and Osaka as new COVID-19 case numbers surge, broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, a move that would enable prefectural authorities to impose curbs to try to stop infections ...

Wanted criminal, associate held after encounter with police in UP's Hathras

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a wanted criminal with a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, after an encounter in the states Hathras district. As per the police, the wanter criminal, Gaurav Sharma, was absconding for a month since...

38 inmates including Indrani Mukerjea test positive for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Byculla jail

At least 38 inmates including Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea, have tested positive for COVID-19 at Byculla jail in Mumbai, confirmed jail authorities on Wednesday. In 2012, Indrani along with Peter Mukerjea and former husb...

Noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh dies days after testing positive for COVID-19, says his family.

Noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh dies days after testing positive for COVID-19, says his family....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021