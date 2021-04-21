Huge crowd seen at vegetable market in WB's Panpur amid rising COVID-19 cases

Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, a massive crowd was seen at the wholesale vegetable and fish market in Panpur of North 24 Parganas district here on Wednesday morning. The people in the market were seen flouting social distancing norms and most of them were without masks.

In the last 24 hours, 57 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 12 died in the North 24 Parganas district. India is currently witnessing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and it has reported nearly 3 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours - the highest since the pandemic broke out last year. (ANI)

