Left Menu

NICD notes upsurge in COVID-19 cases in three provinces

In a statement on Wednesday, the NICD said it had noted this development as it continues to monitor COVID-19 trends nationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:35 IST
NICD notes upsurge in COVID-19 cases in three provinces
The NICD monitors the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and tests performed on a daily basis, and associated resurgence metrics. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, has noted an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the Northern Cape, North West and Free State Provinces.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NICD said it had noted this development as it continues to monitor COVID-19 trends nationally.

"The team is working with the respective provinces to ascertain whether the rise in cases can be attributed to cluster outbreaks, and recommend increased testing and contact tracing to contain the situation and limit the further spread," said Senior Epidemiologist at the NICD, Dr Harry Moultrie.

The NICD said, with the April school holiday season rapidly approaching and many making plans for travel and social gatherings, complying with non-pharmaceutical measures to minimise transmission of the virus remains vital.

"This includes the proper wearing of masks, practising good hand hygiene and maintaining a physical distance of at least 1.5 metres from others. Where possible, social activities should take place outdoors or in well-ventilated areas/rooms with open windows and doors, as proper ventilation plays an important role in reducing transmission," said the institute.

Professor Adrian Puren, NICD Acting Executive Director said the institute was actively monitoring the situation in these provinces and would keep the community informed of any new developments.

The NICD monitors the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and tests performed on a daily basis, and associated resurgence metrics. The DATCOV hospital surveillance platform monitors COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital in all provinces of South Africa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Europe clinches deal on wide-ranging climate law to speed emissions cuts

The European Union clinched a deal in the early hours of Wednesday on a landmark climate change law that puts new, tougher greenhouse gas emissions targets at the heart of all EU policymaking. The deal arrives just in time for a summit of w...

China conducts large scale aerial bombing drill after US-Japan statement on Taiwan

China conducted a large scale aerial bombardment exercise over the weekend as tensions escalated over Taiwan, following a joint statement by the United States and Japan. The Peoples Liberation Armys Eastern Theatre Command, which oversees t...

Cloud to drive Asia's next wave of economic growth: Microsoft

In addition to being a critical foundation for business resilience, cloud will be a key driver of Asias next wave of economic growth as the region moves out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Microsoft said on Wednesday.There is no doubt that during...

Rebels threaten to march on capital as Chad reels from president's battlefield death

Rebel forces set their sights on Chads capital NDjamena on Wednesday following the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby, threatening to bring more disruption to a country vital to international efforts to combat Islamist militants in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021