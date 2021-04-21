Left Menu

India administers over 13 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in 95 days

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13 crores in 95 days, said the ministry of health.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:56 IST
Eight states account for 59.25 per cent of the total doses given so far in country. Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13 crores in 95 days, said the ministry of health. According to the ministry, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 13,01,19,310 with 29,90,197 vaccine doses being given in a span of 24 hours, according to data updated at 7 am.

"These include 92,01,728 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 58,17,262 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,15,62,535 FLWs (1st dose), 58,55,821 FLWs (2nd dose), 4,73,55,942 1st dose beneficiaries and 53,04,679 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,35,25,687 (1st dose) and 14,95,656 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years," the health ministry said. Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala account for 59.25 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan reported 76.32 per cent of the new cases out of which Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 62,097 followed by Uttar Pradesh with 29,574 while Delhi reported 28,395 new cases. "India's total active caseload has reached 21,57,538. It now comprises 13.82 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,25,561 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," it said.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 60.86 per cent of India's total active cases. With 1,67,457 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,32,76,039. The National Recovery Rate is 85.01 per cent.

The national mortality rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.17 per cent and 2,023 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. "Ten States account for 82.6 per cent of the new deaths out of which Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (519). Delhi follows with 277 daily deaths," it added.

Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

