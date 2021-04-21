22 patients die due to interrupted supply of O2 at Nashik hosp

22 patients die due to interrupted supply of O2 at Nashik hospPTI | Nashikmumbai | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:02 IST
At least 22 patients died on Wednesday due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at a civic hospital for COVID-19 patients in Nashik in Maharashtra following the leakage from an oxygen storage plant, district collector Suraj Mandhare said.
''As per the current information, 22 people have died due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at the Zakir Hussain municipal hospital. The patients were on ventilators as well as on oxygen supply, which got interrupted after the leakage in the oxygen supply tank,'' he told reporters.
He said the municipal corporation immediately shifted the cylinders from the other facilities where oxygen demand was not high.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Zakir Hussain
- Nashik
- Suraj Mandhare
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: 4 booked for duping Nagpur man of Rs 40 lakh
Maharashtra: 2 killed in suspected tiger attack in Chandrapur
Maharashtra: 2 killed in tiger attack in Chandrapur
Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh states of maximum concern: Centre on COVID-19 surge
Maharashtra: Fire in building housing COVID centre, none hurt