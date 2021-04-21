22 patients die due to interrupted supply of O2 at Nashik hosp

At least 22 patients died on Wednesday due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at a civic hospital for COVID-19 patients in Nashik in Maharashtra following the leakage from an oxygen storage plant, district collector Suraj Mandhare said.

''As per the current information, 22 people have died due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at the Zakir Hussain municipal hospital. The patients were on ventilators as well as on oxygen supply, which got interrupted after the leakage in the oxygen supply tank,'' he told reporters.

He said the municipal corporation immediately shifted the cylinders from the other facilities where oxygen demand was not high.

