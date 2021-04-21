COVID-19: HP reports 823 new cases, infection tally crosses 80,000-mark; 13 more dead

Himachal Pradesh reported 823 new COVID-19 cases and 13 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the state's infection tally to 80,233 and the death toll to 1,219.

Four deaths were reported in Shimla, three each in Solan and Kangra, two in Sirmaur, and one fatality was from Hamirpur, the hill state's special health secretary, Nipun Jindal, said, citing data updated till 2 pm.

Among the districts, Kangra tops the list with 13,106 cases so far, followed by Shimla (12,758), Mandi (12,079), Solan (10,195), Una (5,642), Sirmaur (5,343), Kullu (5,191), Hamirpur (4,897), Bilaspur (4,181), Chamba (3,633), Lahaul-Spiti (1,634) and Kinnaur (1,574).

The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 307 in Shimla, 280 in Kangra, 147 in Mandi, 92 in Una, 89 in Kullu, 85 in Solan, 58 in Hamirpur, 55 in Chamba, 47 in Sirmaur, 28 in Bilaspur, 17 in Kinnaur and 13 in Lahaul-Spiti, Jindal said.

He said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 9,983 now.

Also, 852 more patients have recovered in a span of 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 69,003, the official added.

Meanwhile, 13,68,118 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state till April 20. While 12,15,982 people got their first dose, 1,52,136 people were administered their second shots.

