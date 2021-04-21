Mandatory home quarantine for those entering North and Middle Andaman

The administration of North and Middle Andaman on Wednesday ordered mandatory home quarantine of a week for all those entering the district, as per an official order.

The order, which will come into effect on Thursday, was issued as several people coming to the district from Port Blair were found to be COVID-positive even after testing negative in rapid antigen tests, officials said.

Government officials, and drivers and staff of STS buses and cargo vehicles have been exempted, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)