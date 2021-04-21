Left Menu

COVID-19: Centre, State govt must provide free vaccination for all as 'welfare measure', says DK Shivakumar

As everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday demanded free vaccination for all eligible candidates as a 'welfare measure'.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:56 IST
COVID-19: Centre, State govt must provide free vaccination for all as 'welfare measure', says DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivkumar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

As everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday demanded free vaccination for all eligible candidates as a 'welfare measure'. Taking to Twitter, Shivakumar said the differential pricing to states and private hospitals for procurement of vaccine is discriminatory, and it will affect vaccination coverage.

"Differential pricing to states and private hospitals for procurement of vaccine is discriminatory and will affect vaccination coverage. In a National Health Emergency, profiteering must not be allowed. Centre and State government must make Vaccination FREE for 18+ yrs as a welfare measure," Shivakumar tweeted. Phase 3 of the vaccination drive will start from May 1 in the country. In this phase, the Centre has given a free hand to the state governments to procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers.

Vaccination at government facilities will remain free in phase 3 also as it was in earlier phases. But in this phase vaccine manufacturers will be allowed to provide 50 per cent of their production to the open market after declaring a fair price. All stakeholders have been given the flexibility to customise to local needs.

Vaccine manufacturers are also incentivised to further scale up their production, as well as attract new national and international players. States have also been empowered to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 for the same.

The vaccination drive started earlier will continue as before, providing free vaccination for essential and priority populations as defined earlier - healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above 45 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to major European clubs withdrawing from Super League

Eight of the 12 founding members have withdrawn from the European Super League, including Spains Atletico Madrid and Italys Inter Milan and all the six English Premier League clubs involved in the breakaway project.The withdrawals came amid...

Assam CM directs officials to rescue kidnapped ONGC employees

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday condemned the kidnapping of three Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC employees by suspected ULFAI militants and directed the chief secretary and the DGP to take all steps to rescue them...

AUTOSHOW-Tesla apologies after customer protested at autoshow, says to share car data with Chinese regulator

Tesla Inc apologised to Chinese consumers for not addressing a customers complaints in a timely way, and said it would launch a review of its service operations in the worlds biggest auto market. The unusual public apology from Tesla follow...

Biden to say US will soon hit 200 million goal on vaccine shots-official

President Joe Biden will announce on Wednesday that the United States will reach his 100-day goal of getting 200 million coronavirus vaccine shots in arms this week, a White House official said. The goal is being achieved more than a week b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021