Left Menu

U.S. FDA cites observations from U.S. plant making J&J vaccine

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:06 IST
U.S. FDA cites observations from U.S. plant making J&J vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday it had observed several conditions that it deemed objectionable at a plant manufacturing Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

Emergent Biosolutions, which owns the plant, earlier this week said it would stop producing new drug material at the plant, while the FDA conducts an inspection of the facility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to major European clubs withdrawing from Super League

Eight of the 12 founding members have withdrawn from the European Super League, including Spains Atletico Madrid and Italys Inter Milan and all the six English Premier League clubs involved in the breakaway project.The withdrawals came amid...

Assam CM directs officials to rescue kidnapped ONGC employees

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday condemned the kidnapping of three Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC employees by suspected ULFAI militants and directed the chief secretary and the DGP to take all steps to rescue them...

AUTOSHOW-Tesla apologies after customer protested at autoshow, says to share car data with Chinese regulator

Tesla Inc apologised to Chinese consumers for not addressing a customers complaints in a timely way, and said it would launch a review of its service operations in the worlds biggest auto market. The unusual public apology from Tesla follow...

Biden to say US will soon hit 200 million goal on vaccine shots-official

President Joe Biden will announce on Wednesday that the United States will reach his 100-day goal of getting 200 million coronavirus vaccine shots in arms this week, a White House official said. The goal is being achieved more than a week b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021