U.S. FDA cites observations from U.S. plant making J&J vaccine

U.S. FDA cites observations from U.S. plant making J&J vaccineReuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:06 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday it had observed several conditions that it deemed objectionable at a plant manufacturing Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.
Emergent Biosolutions, which owns the plant, earlier this week said it would stop producing new drug material at the plant, while the FDA conducts an inspection of the facility.
