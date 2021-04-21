Goa reports 1,502 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 1,502 to reach 70,814 on Wednesday, a health official said.

The death toll mounted to 943 as 17 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 60,571 after 426 of them got discharge on Wednesday.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state is now 9,300, the official said.

''With 4,089 tests conducted through the day, the overall test count in the state mounted to 6,02,419,'' he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 70,814, new cases 1,502, death toll 943, discharged 60,571, active cases 9,300, samples tested till date 6,02,419.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)