Yamuna Sports Complex starts functioning as COVID centre

It will be monitored by Seemapuri Subdivisional Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh, according to a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:34 IST
The Yamuna Sports Complex started functioning as COVID centre on Wednesday amid spiralling coronavirus infections and huge shortage of beds in Delhi.

The centre has a total bed capacity of 880 beds, which includes 200 beds with oxygen supply. It will be monitored by Seemapuri Subdivisional Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh, according to a statement.

''The Yamuna Sports Complex at Delhi is now converted to Covid emergency ward and will be functioning from noon onwards as on 21/04/21. Patients with Covid emergency can be admitted here,'' the release from the centre said.

On April 14, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced his government's decision of attaching banquet halls, schools and sports complexes to hospitals to increase the number of beds.

Delhi reported a record 28,395 coronavirus cases and 277 deaths on Tuesday, with the positivity rate shooting up to 32.82 per cent -- meaning every third sample came out positive. PTI MG HMB

