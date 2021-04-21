Left Menu

New COVID-19 cases in France increase more slowly

France on Wednesday reported 34,968 new coronavirus cases, up 4.36% compared to last Wednesday, in the lowest week-on-week increase since mid-March as a third nationwide lockdown started to show some effect. This year, week-on-week increases have only briefly dipped below the 4% level, in mid-February, and rose to more than 6% in late March-early April, before the government ordered the third lockdown just over two weeks ago.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-04-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 23:03 IST
New COVID-19 cases in France increase more slowly
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

France on Wednesday reported 34,968 new coronavirus cases, up 4.36% compared to last Wednesday, in the lowest week-on-week increase since mid-March as a third nationwide lockdown started to show some effect.

This year, week-on-week increases have only briefly dipped below the 4% level, in mid-February, and rose to more than 6% in late March-early April, before the government ordered the third lockdown just over two weeks ago. The new cases took the total to 5.37 million. The government also reported 313 new deaths in hospitals, taking the cumulative toll to 101,881, health ministry data showed.

The number of people in intensive care with COVID-19 fell by 25 to 5,959 people as pressure on the hospital system remained high. The number of people in hospital with the disease eased by 132 to 30,954 but remained well above the 30,000 level, where it has been since the start of the third lockdown on April 6.

The government said earlier on Wednesday that domestic travel restrictions imposed to tackle the spread of the virus are expected to be lifted on May 3 and said it was sticking to a base-case scenario of bars and restaurants being allowed to re-open outdoor seating by mid-May.

Also Read: EU approves USD 4.7 billion in state aid to carrier Air France

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS COVID task force chief urges other departments for more doctors

The head of the medicine department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS here has requested his colleagues from other departments to provide 80 per cent of the resident doctors and faculty members for COVID-19 management.In ...

Putin warns of 'quick and tough' Russian response for foes

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sternly warned the West against encroaching further on Russias security interests, saying Moscows response will be quick and tough and make the culprits feel bitterly sorry for their action.The warning ...

Two killed in tree collapse incident in Thane

Two persons including an autorickshaw driver were killed on the spot when a huge tree fell on them in Thane city on Wednesday night, a civic official said.The incident took place on Moose Road near Talao Pali lake around 9 pm.An auto ricksh...

WRAPUP 6-Soccer-Super League shelved as more clubs withdraw

The European Super League collapsed on Wednesday as eight of the 12 founding members from England, Italy and Spain abandoned the breakaway project under massive pressure from fans, politicians, soccer officials and even the British royals.F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021