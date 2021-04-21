Crisis averted as fresh stock of oxygen cylinders reaches Mumbai Hospital on time
Amid the shortage of medical oxygen reported across states in India, a possible crisis situation was averted at HJ Doshi Hindu Mahasabha Hospital, in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area when a fresh stock of oxygen cylinders reached just in the nick of time on Wednesday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-04-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 23:17 IST
Amid the shortage of medical oxygen reported across states in India, a possible crisis situation was averted at HJ Doshi Hindu Mahasabha Hospital, in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area when a fresh stock of oxygen cylinders reached just in the nick of time on Wednesday. The new stock of oxygen cylinders was welcomed with cheers and clapping by the staff members.
Maharashtra reported 67,468 new COVID-19 cases and 568 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Wednesday.With the cumulative positivity rate 16.36 per cent, the total cases of COVID-19 have mounted to 40,27,827. Out of 2,46,14,480 samples, 40,27,827 have tested positive (16.36 per cent) for COVID-19 until today, according to the state government's data.
The demand for medical oxygen has been increased in India and the hospitals have been grappling with depleting supply of medical oxygen amid spiralling COVID-19 cases. India is currently witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic reporting nearly 3 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the highest since the pandemic broke out last year.
In a similar incident, another crisis was averted at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where only five hours of oxygen was left for 58 COVID-19 patients admitted there including 10 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at around 4:30 pm. But Haryana-based medical oxygen supplier Linde India commenced the supply of oxygen, and Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital received 45 cylinders at 6 pm today. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
